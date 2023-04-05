Changes for induction of ex-Agniveers into paramilitary forces notified: Govt

Notifications for amendments to the rules for inducting former Agniveers into paramilitary forces have been issued for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the government told Parliament on Wednesday. They were in the stages of preparation in the case of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles, it added The first batch of women Agniveers being trained in Bengaluru. (ANI)

The army launched the first phase of recruitment of Agniveers last year under the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers into the three services. The scheme marked a major departure from the military’s recruitment system. It was announced in June 2022 for the recruitment of soldiers for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them in regular service.

The government last year announced a 10% reservation for former Agniveers in each paramilitary force and amended the rules for their lateral entry once they complete their mandatory four-year tenure.

It relaxed the upper age limit for up to five years for the candidates of the first batch of Agniveers. The subsequent batches will get the relaxation by up to three years.

Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai told Parliament that the government has approved the creation of a new category of former Agniveers for their recruitment as constables (general duty) and riflemen in the central armed police forces and Assam Rifles.

The Agnipath scheme replaces the legacy system and seeks to lower the age profile of the armed forces, ensure a fitter military, and create a technically skilled war-fighting force capable of meeting future challenges.

Amid protests against the short-term recruitment plan across the country, the government announced the reservation for Agniveers in the paramilitary forces and Assam Rifles.

HT on March 18 reported at least 2185 former Agniveers could be recruited each year under the 10% quota announced in six paramilitary forces based on the analysis of the rate of recruitments over the past five years.