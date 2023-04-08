Home / India News / Evening brief: Assam CM's sharp response after Rahul Gandhi's jibe at ex-Congress leaders; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Was our decency…will meet in court’: Assam CM jabs Rahul Gandhi on Adani tweet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet mentioning the names of turncoats and billionaire Gautam Adani has evoked a sharp response from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said it was their…read more.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath lock horns over remarks on ‘inciting riots’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath locked horns on Friday accusing their respective parties—Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress--of inciting riots…read more.

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women: Report

In a further attempt to rein in increasing numbers of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalise…read more.

Moeen Ali's smashing response ends discussion on Ben Stokes being MS Dhoni's successor for CSK captaincy

When England Test captain Ben Stokes was roped in for INR 16.25 crore at December's mini-auction for IPL 2023 season by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), it sparked a discussion whether it was a move from MS…read more.

When Karan Johar mentioned Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's 'ex-boyfriend in common' Shahid Kapoor

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor appeared as guests on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan on episode 19 season six in 2019. On the show, Karan talked about Priyanka and Kareena…read more.

Myths and facts about braces: Debunking common misconceptions for confident smile

“I have flaring teeth, My teeth have so many gaps between them! My teeth are so crooked I barely smile!” Haven’t we heard this from people around us? Usually, everybody wants that perfectly straight smile…read more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

