Evening brief: Bagged a contract to disturb peace in Maharashtra, Sena's swipe at MNS, and all the latest news

‘Bagged a contract from BJP to disturb peace in Maharashtra’: Sena’s swipe at MNS

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday launched an attack on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), with Sena leader Sanjay Raut emphasising that the law-and-order situation in the state will not take a hit just because a particular political party had taken a "contract" to disturb peace.

Eid-al-Fitr 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi offers Namaz in Hyderabad, greets people

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday greeted people after offering namaz at Tadban Eidgah in Hyderabad on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. In pictures shared by news agency ANI, Owaisi can be seen greeting people amid a crowd in Hyderabad.

Ukraine war: Russian firings kill 10 civilians in Donetsk region, says governor

The regional governor of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine said firing by Russian forces led to the death of at least nine civilians on Tuesday.

'I heard Rahul Dravid say, 'What a shot'. My heart was beating on another level': India batter recalls 'magical' day

The great Rahul Dravid has played a huge role in giving Indian cricket its next generation of players. Almost all the captain in the ongoing edition of the IPL - Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and more have had their careers shaped by Dravid at certain points.

Nargis' daughter recalls how actor almost caused a stampede in Palika Bazaar, watched movies in burqa

Namrata Dutt, daughter of late Nargis Dutt, has revealed how once a crowd started gathering in Delhi's underground market Palika Bazaar after getting to know that the veteran actor was present there.

Fight summer fatigue with these 7 energising foods

Summer fatigue is very common as the mercury goes up and the reasons range from exposure to heat, insomnia due to sleep discomfort and malnutrition caused by dehydration or lack of appetite.

BJP tweets Rahul's ‘nightclub' video; Cong says 'not a crime to attend wedding'

Bjp's attack on Rahul Gandhi, comes close on heels of Congress taking on PM Modi's trip abroad. Cong's Twitter handle poked PM Modi for traveling abroad at a time when there was unrest in the country. Now BJP's Amit Malviya has tweeted Rahul Gandhi's video saying he is 'at a nightclub when his party is exploding'.

