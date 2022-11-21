Evening brief: 'Bharat Jodo Yatra is yatra for power', says PM Modi in Gujarat, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gujarat polls: Modi attacks Congress, says Bharat Jodo Yatra a march for power

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sharpened his attack on the Congress in the run-up to the Gujarat polls next month, saying its Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a padayatra (foot march) but a yatra for power without naming Rahul Gandhi, who is leading his party’s biggest public outreach in years from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Read more

PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday under the flagship Rozgar Mela scheme as part of the Centre’s efforts to abate unemployment in the country. Read more

iPhone 15 to have USB-C port with capability to transfer big files fast: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apple may probably bring a Thunderbolt port in its iPhone 15 Pro for high speed data transfer. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a USB-C port having at least USB 3.3 or Thunderbolt 3 support. Read more

Neena Gupta says she will do anything for Masaba but not for her husband: 'There's never love between men and women'

Neena Gupta just saw the release of her film Uunchai. It was her second release this year after Goodbye, both featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is also mother of famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Read more

5 best Thanksgiving destinations from around the world

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A long weekend getaway during Thanksgiving is the ideal opportunity to rest and decompress from the stresses of everyday life. It is a great time of year to travel somewhere picturesque that you haven't been to before. Read more

Web Stories | Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra with Kids

‘Zero tolerance’: AIFF warns as CBI investigates match fixing allegations on Indian football clubs

The CBI has launched a preliminary enquiry into alleged match fixing in Indian football matches, PTI reported on Monday. The report stated the enquiry began 15 days ago and CBI has sought and collected documents from All India Football Federation (AIFF) on several Indian clubs. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON