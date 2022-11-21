iPhone 15 to have USB-C port with capability to transfer big files fast: Report

Apple may probably bring a Thunderbolt port in its iPhone 15 Pro for high speed data transfer. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a USB-C port having at least USB 3.3 or Thunderbolt 3 support.

Ming-Chi Kuo wrote on Twitter, “I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3.” He stated that this specification upgrade will enhance the user experience of wired transmission and video output significantly. He also wrote that with this update, a new trend will drive Apple's ecological demand for high-speed transmission chips and competitors' imitation (almost all Android phones only support USB 2.0), and will benefit the growth of high-speed transmission IC design industry, the tipster tweeted

It is expected that this Thunderbolt 3 port will raise data transfer bandwidth up to 40Gbps. It will benefit the users in transmitting transfer heavy files.

He further wrote, “My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning.”

Apple has recently upgraded its iPhone line-up in its Far out event with iPhone 14 series. But speculations have begun making rounds about the features and design of the next iPhone series. It is being rumoured that the forthcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, likely to be called iPhone 15 Ultra, would sport a premium titanium body.