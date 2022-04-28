Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain at the Iftar party that was reportedly held at the Mahila Mahavidyalaya. (ANI)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, authorities say old practice

Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against the vice chancellor for his decision. Read more

Palm oil crisis: 290,000 tonnes for India stuck after Indonesia bans export

Indonesia President Joko Widodo's drastic measures to control food prices by banning palm oil exports. Read more

Ben Stokes appointed England's new Test captain

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed as the new Test captain of England. Read more

Actor-politician Ramya slams Ajay Devgn on his 'Hindi is our national language' tweet: ‘Your ignorance is baffling’

A day after Ajay Devgn took on Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep over a tweet about Hindi’s. Read more

Menorrhagia: Causes, symptoms, treatment of heavy bleeding in women

RELATED STORIES

Periods don’t stop for pandemics and according to the World Bank, “Every day, some 800 million women and girls menstruate. Read more

'Peace has returned': PM Modi assures North East of full AFSPA withdrawal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely. Watch more

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
vc of banaras hindu university iftar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP