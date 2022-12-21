Evening brief: Bhupesh Baghel mentions ‘Agnipath’ scheme on China border clash, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Retired Agniveer on wedding cards’: Bhupesh Baghel's dig at BJP amid tension with China

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has taken a swipe at the BJP over the ongoing tussle between his party - Congress and the saffron camp - over the Tawang clash. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Baghel mentioned the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme, saying it was brought by the Centre to “weaken the Army”. Read more

Suspected ULFA-I linkman injured in encounter with security forces; 4 held

A suspected linkman of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was injured in an encounter between security personnel and suspected members of the banned outfit in Tinsukia district of Assam early on Wednesday morning, officials said. Read more

Covid-19 scare grips China: What we know about new BF.7 Omicron variant?

Ever since the coronavirus emerged in 2020, several variants have been identified, with the Omicron that emerged late last year itself spawning sub-variants with varying intensities of infection. The latest such subvariant - BF.7 - has been detected in many countries, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark. Read more

India stand-in captain KL Rahul hit on hand during practice ahead of 2nd Test vs Bangladesh, doctors looking into it

KL Rahul gave India a scare after the opener was hit on his hand while batting in the nets on Wednesday, a day before the second Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Rahul is slated to lead India as regular captain Rohit Sharma has failed to recover from a thumb injury sustained during the second ODI of the series. Read more

Nayanthara questions restrictions for women post marriage and motherhood: 'Men go to work the next day after weddings'

Actor Nayanthara has opened up about her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and on embracing motherhood. In a new interview, Nayanthara spoke about the restrictions on women after marriage and called it wrong. Read more

Easy tips to reduce cholesterol before Christmas binge

Christmas is round the corner and holiday season often witnesses unhealthy changes in our food habits. A study by Danish researchers observed that around 9 out of 10 people had high levels of LDL or low-density lipoprotein which is also known as “bad” cholesterol during the first week of January. Read more

