India stand-in captain KL Rahul hit on hand during practice ahead of 2nd Test vs Bangladesh, doctors looking into it

Updated on Dec 21, 2022 05:20 PM IST

India batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed that the BCCI medical team is looking into Rahul's injury which doesn't seem serious.

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul attends a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 21, 2022, ahead of their second Test cricket match against Bangladesh. (Photo by Munir uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
India's stand-in captain KL Rahul attends a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 21, 2022, ahead of their second Test cricket match against Bangladesh. (Photo by Munir uz zaman / AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

KL Rahul gave India a scare after the opener was hit on his thumb while batting in the nets on Wednesday, a day before the second Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Rahul was taking throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour when a ball hit his thumb. He is slated to lead India as regular captain Rohit Sharma has failed to recover from a thumb injury sustained during the second ODI of the series. Rahul captained India in the first Test in Chattogram, which the visitors won by 188 runs to take an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed that the BCCI medical team is looking into Rahul's injury which doesn't seem serious.

"It doesn't (look serious)," India batting coach Vikram Rathour told reporters on Wednesday. He seems to be fine. Hopefully, he'll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully, he'll be okay."

Should Rahul miss the match in Mirpur, vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to lead the side. In that case, Abhimanyu Easwaran could get his Test cap and open the batting with Shubman Gill, who had scored his maiden Test century in the series opener.

Apart from captain Rohit, India are already missing the services of senior players like Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. If Rahul, who didn't get a big score in the Chattogram Test, doesn't recover on time, then it could become a cause of concern for the Indian team management.

Easwaran, however, will feel, he is more than ready for the challenge. The Bangal right-hander smashed two centuries for India A in two four-day matches against Bangladesh A and has a fair idea about the nature of pitches here.

