India News / 'Retired Agniveer on wedding cards': Bhupesh Baghel's dig at BJP amid tension with China

Published on Dec 21, 2022 03:01 PM IST

The Congress leader spoke about Agnipath scheme while claiming that the opposition leaders are “ready to discuss” the latest Chinese transgression but the BJP is not.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (HT/Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has taken a swipe at the BJP over the ongoing tussle between his party - Congress and the saffron camp - over the Tawang clash. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Baghel mentioned the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme, saying it was brought by the Centre to “weaken the Army”.

The Congress leader spoke about Agnipath while claiming that the opposition leaders are “ready to discuss” the latest Chinese transgression but the BJP is not.

Also Read | Why is Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh important to China?

“House is running and the Opposition is ready to discuss but BJP is not ready to discuss (border issue with China). To weaken the Army, they brought the Agniveer scheme. After four years they will write ‘retired Agniveer’ on their wedding cards,” Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The December 9 clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang has triggered a war of words between the grand old party and the BJP. Disruptions have been prominent in both Houses of the ongoing winter session of Parliament as opposition MPs demand a discussion on the matter.

Last week, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said “China is preparing for war” and accused the BJP-led Centre of ignoring the situation. However, the BJP later hit back putting the blame of the previous Congress rule. On Monday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar criticised Rahul by saying that words like “pitai” should not be used for Indian soldiers.

Since morning on Tuesday, multiple opposition MPs, including Congress's Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Union minister P Chidambaram, among others, have been staging a protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the Tawang face-off.

(With inputs from agencies)

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
