Nayanthara questions restrictions for women post marriage and motherhood: 'Men go to work the next day after weddings'

Actor Nayanthara has opened up about her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and on embracing motherhood. In a new interview, Nayanthara spoke about the restrictions on women after marriage and called it wrong. She asked why women are questioned about their work when men start working the 'day after wedding'. She also said that marriage is not 'an interval point'. (Also Read | Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan make first public appearance at movie theatre after becoming parents)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhan in 2015. After seven years of being in a relationship, the couple tied the knot in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance. Nayanthara and Vignesh became parents in October to twins--Uyir and Ulagam.

Speaking with TV host Dhivyadarshini, Nayanthara said, “Why are there restrictions for women? I feel it’s wrong. Why is it a topic that women can’t work after marriage? Men go to work the next day after weddings. Marriage is not an interval point. It makes you fulfilled and settled in life. When you feel that, you want to achieve more. I saw that mindset in all the women I have met so far."

"Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can’t you celebrate it?” she added.

Nayanthara and Vignesh made their first public appearance, since they attained parenthood, for a special premiere of Connect on Monday night in Chennai. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film also features Anupam Kher in an important role. Connect is the first Tamil film to release in cinemas without an intermission.

Connect marks the filmmaker’s second outing with Nayanthara. Their first film Maya was a paranormal thriller. Produced by Vignesh, the film is gearing up for release on Thursday. Ashwin had revealed that the film is a horror-thriller set during the lockdown in India. The film also stars Vinay, Sathyaraj, and debutante Haniya Nafisa.

Fans will see Nayanthara in filmmaker Atlee's first Bollywood project, the action thriller film Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

