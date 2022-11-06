Evening brief: BJP demands transfer of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from Tihar, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Jail minister in jail, transfer him’: Meenakshi Lekhi after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's 'letter'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday intensified its attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded the transfer of jailed minister Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail to another prison after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that he was forced to bring “over 20 people to contribute ₹500 crore towards his party”. Read more

Kerala MP says son disrobed at airport over gold smuggling suspicion

Muslim League Rajya Sabha member Abdul Wahab has sent a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman complaining that his son was detained at Thiruvananthapuram airport for hours together and forcibly taken for X- ray examination in a hospital by customs authorities suspecting him to be a gold smuggler. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zomato asks Musk for 60% discount on blue tick fee, gets roasted online

In an apparent dig on Elon Musk’s recently announced $8 subscription fee for those who want a blue tick for their account, Zomato came up with a funny tweet. Read more

Suryakumar Yadav creates huge India T20I record after insane knock vs Zimbabwe; only 2nd player in history to reach feat

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav continued on his brilliant run in the T20 World Cup, smashing an unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries to take the side to a strong score of 186/5 in 20 overs. Read more

Mahesh Bhatt singing ‘happy birthday’ for little Alia Bhatt, her calling Soni Razdan 'mama' is cutest thing on internet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are parents to a baby girl. Neither their family members nor their industry friends and fans can keep calm about the arrival of their daughter. Read more

Sonakshi Sinha's cool-babe look in bralette, flared denims and blazer is a must-have for your winter wardrobe: All pic

Actor Sonakshi Sinha's days are currently packed with multiple promotions for her recently-released film Double XL with her co-stars Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Read more

Doting dad creates timelapse video of daughter from photos he regularly took for 20 years

A captivating timelapse video by Dutch filmmaker Frans Hofmeester is going viral again on social media and is bound to appeal to parents who have watched their children grow up. It documents the stunning transformation of the filmmaker's daughter Lotte from an adorable baby to a young woman. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Web story: Alia and Ranbir welcome baby girl

On November 6, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become have become parents after formally announcing the birth of their first child, a baby girl. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON