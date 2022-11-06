Sonakshi Sinha's cool-babe look in bralette, flared denims and blazer is a must-have for your winter wardrobe: All pics

Actor Sonakshi Sinha's days are currently packed with multiple promotions for her recently-released film Double XL with her co-stars Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Amid her busy work schedules, the star has left no stone unturned to serve impeccable fashion statements for her followers. And her latest post backs our claim. It shows Sonakshi dressed in a bralette with denim jeans and a blazer - effortlessly nailing the cool-babe look. Sonakshi chose a comfy and classy attire keeping her hectic schedule in mind. Keep scrolling to get all the details.

Sonakshi Sinha is a cool babe in a stylish ensemble for Double XL promotions

On Sunday, Sonakshi Sinha dropped glamorous pictures of her promotional look on Instagram. Sonakshi wore the ensemble for promoting her latest film Double XL on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor slipped into a black bralette, a lemon yellow blazer, and flared denim jeans for the promotional event. Her outfit is perfect for your winter wear wardrobe if you love keeping your aesthetic comfy and uber-cool during the season. You can wear it for late lunch dates with your best friend or dinner dates with your partner. Check out Sonakshi's pictures below. (Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha slays it in a sexy green blouse and thigh-slit skirt worth ₹14k)

Coming to the details of Sonakshi Sinha's outfit, the black bralette features a U neckline and a midriff-baring cropped hem. Meanwhile, the blazer has notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front and padded shoulder, and the high-waisted pants come with flared hem and exaggerated side pockets.

Sonakshi accessorised her cool-babe look with pointed black stilettos, statement rings and oval-shaped silver earrings. Lastly, Sonakshi chose colourful neon nails, black winged eyeliner, a light hint of kohl, subtle nude eye shadow, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, glowing skin and centre-parted open tresses for the glam picks.

On the work front, Sonakshi has Kakuda in the pipeline. The film is touted to be a horror-comedy and has Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Marathi director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is backed by RSVP Movies.