Suryakumar Yadav creates huge India T20I record after insane knock vs Zimbabwe; only 2nd player in history to reach feat
India batter Suryakumar Yadav created a massive India record in T20Is after scoring an unbeaten half-century against Zimbabwe in the side's T20 World Cup match on Sunday.
Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav continued on his brilliant run in the T20 World Cup, smashing an unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries to take the side to a strong score of 186/5 in 20 overs. The right-handed batter hit six fours and four sixes, smashing the Zimbabwe bowlers all around the park in a magnificent knock in Melbourne. En route his unbeaten half-century innings against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar also made an incredible Indian record.
The 31-year-old batter became the first Indian to reach 1000-run mark in T20Is in a calendar year. He reached the mark in his 28th innings in 2022, and is also the highest-run scorer this year in the shortest format of the game (international T20s). Overall, he is the second batter to reach the four-figure mark in T20Is in a calendar year after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who made the record in 2021.
Also read: Watch: Why was Virat Kohli holding his chest, catching his breath while batting in India vs Zimbabwe match, video viral
Suryakumar has been in top form this year, scoring nine half-centuries and a maiden T20I hundred against England in June. After the end of India's innings against Zimbabwe, the batter stood at 1026 runs in 28 matches at a staggering strike rate of 186.54; he has hit 59 sixes this year so far.
Here's the list of the highest run-scorers in a calendar year (all-time; * denotes current year)
- Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 1326
- Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 1026*
- Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 939
- Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 924*
- Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 748
Here's the list of the highest run-scorers in 2022 so far:
- Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 1026
- Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 924
- Virat Kohli (India) - 731
- Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 701
- Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 650
Virat Kohli's 731 is also the second-highest score by an Indian batter in T20Is in a calendar year. The previous-best score by an Indian came from opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had scored 689 runs in 2018.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics