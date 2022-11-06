Suryakumar Yadav creates huge India T20I record after insane knock vs Zimbabwe; only 2nd player in history to reach feat

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav continued on his brilliant run in the T20 World Cup, smashing an unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries to take the side to a strong score of 186/5 in 20 overs. The right-handed batter hit six fours and four sixes, smashing the Zimbabwe bowlers all around the park in a magnificent knock in Melbourne. En route his unbeaten half-century innings against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar also made an incredible Indian record.

The 31-year-old batter became the first Indian to reach 1000-run mark in T20Is in a calendar year. He reached the mark in his 28th innings in 2022, and is also the highest-run scorer this year in the shortest format of the game (international T20s). Overall, he is the second batter to reach the four-figure mark in T20Is in a calendar year after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who made the record in 2021.

Suryakumar has been in top form this year, scoring nine half-centuries and a maiden T20I hundred against England in June. After the end of India's innings against Zimbabwe, the batter stood at 1026 runs in 28 matches at a staggering strike rate of 186.54; he has hit 59 sixes this year so far.

Here's the list of the highest run-scorers in a calendar year (all-time; * denotes current year)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 1326

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 1026*

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 939

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 924*

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 748

Here's the list of the highest run-scorers in 2022 so far:

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 1026

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 924

Virat Kohli (India) - 731

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 701

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 650

Virat Kohli's 731 is also the second-highest score by an Indian batter in T20Is in a calendar year. The previous-best score by an Indian came from opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had scored 689 runs in 2018.

