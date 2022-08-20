Daily brief: NIA court asks poet Varavara Rao not to host visitors, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Can’t host visitors, no contact with co-accused, court tells Varavara Rao

The special NIA court has imposed several conditions on Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon case. Read more

Jharkhand: Hemant Soren meets ruling camp MLAs, Cong leader says govt in majority

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren chaired a meeting of MLAs belonging to ruling alliance at his residence in Ranchi on Saturday. Following the meeting, Congress leader and Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta said the coalition government of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (R)is in majority and will continue to work the same way. Read more

Team India breaks Pakistan, West Indies' spectacular world record to script history with series win against Zimbabwe

Another quick and dominating win for India in the ODI format as they thrashed Zimbabwe in the second ODI by five wickets and subsequently bagged the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. And with the big win at the Harare Sports club, India have managed to script a sensational piece of history as they went past Pakistan's spectacular world record on Saturday. Read more

'Superhero in a cab’: LinkedIn user’s story about driver's kindness wins hearts

The stories of people having interesting conversations with their cab drivers often leave people with a warm feeling in their heart. Just like this tale of an Uber driver who went above and beyond to help a customer. The story of their interaction is winning people’s hearts. Read more

Fans can't keep calm as Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan groove at David Dhawan’s birthday bash, Watch

Filmmaker David Dhawan hosted his 71st birthday bash in Mumbai and a new video from the party has surfaced on the internet. It features David’s son and actor Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan on the dance floor, and grooving to a song. Needless to say, it has left fans excited! Read more