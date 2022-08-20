Can’t host visitors, no contact with co-accused, court tells Varavara Rao
One of the conditions require Rao to stay in Mumbai and not host any gathering at his residence. He is also restrained from interacting with any of the other accused
Mumbai The special NIA court has imposed several conditions on Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon case.
One of the conditions require Rao to stay in Mumbai and not host any gathering at his residence. He is also restrained from interacting with any of the other accused.
The apex court had granted Rao bail on August 10 and had directed that the conditions for the bail be set by the trial court. Accordingly, Rao’s lawyer approached the special court on Wednesday requesting it to set bail conditions.
In the order, which was released on Friday night, the special NIA court asked Rao to not indulge in any criminal activities, similar to the case against him or otherwise.
“He shall not make any calls, domestic or international, to any person indulging in similar activities through any mode of communication,” reads the order of the special NIA court.
Further, Rao has been directed not to contact or communicate with the co-accused or any other person involved in similar activities. Apart from this, Rao has also been asked not to make any statement before the media with regards to the case.
Besides, the court has also asked the accused to furnish fresh bond of ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties in the like amount. Also, he (Rao) has also been asked to furnish a detailed address of his residence in greater Mumbai, his contact number, along with numbers of his three close relatives and persons residing with him.
Rao was arrested on August 28, 2018 from Hyderabad in connection with an FIR lodged by the Pune police on January 8, 2018 after the violence near Bhima Koregaon war memorial under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
