india news

Evening brief: Cannes Film Festival special in many ways, says PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Updated on May 17, 2022 05:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi says Cannes Film Festival special in many ways, cites Indo-French ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his delight about India's participation as a Country of Honour at Cannes Film Festival, 2022. Read more 

Putin's fury rocks Lviv with explosions; Kyiv evacuates 260 troops from Azovstal

Huge explosions lit up in the sky in Lviv, a west Ukrainian city close to the NATO border. Watch here

Deepika Padukone joins Emma Stone in new ad video, her fans and Ranveer Singh storm Louis Vuitton's Instagram

Actors Emma Stone, Deepika Padukone and Zhou Dongyu feature in the latest ad video for fashion giant Louis Vuitton. Read more  

Hina Khan's ivory corset and draped skirt for UK Asian Film Festival 2022 costs 1 lakh, Bhumi Pednekar wore it too

Actor Hina Khan was recently honoured at UK Asian Film Festival 2022 in London. Read more 

 

 

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pm modi narendra modi cannes film festival
