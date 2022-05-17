Evening brief: Cannes Film Festival special in many ways, says PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi says Cannes Film Festival special in many ways, cites Indo-French ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his delight about India's participation as a Country of Honour at Cannes Film Festival, 2022. Read more

Putin's fury rocks Lviv with explosions; Kyiv evacuates 260 troops from Azovstal

Huge explosions lit up in the sky in Lviv, a west Ukrainian city close to the NATO border. Watch here

Deepika Padukone joins Emma Stone in new ad video, her fans and Ranveer Singh storm Louis Vuitton's Instagram

Actors Emma Stone, Deepika Padukone and Zhou Dongyu feature in the latest ad video for fashion giant Louis Vuitton. Read more

Hina Khan's ivory corset and draped skirt for UK Asian Film Festival 2022 costs ₹1 lakh, Bhumi Pednekar wore it too

Actor Hina Khan was recently honoured at UK Asian Film Festival 2022 in London. Read more

