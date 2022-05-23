Evening brief: Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath halted amid heavy rain, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath halted amid heavy rain; IMD warns of thunderstorms

The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath was halted on Monday amid gusty winds, heavy rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand even as the pilgrimage to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund Sahib, and Badrinath continued as usual. Read more

INS Jalashwa carries out joint drills of IAF and army in Gulf of Kutch

Indian Navy’s largest troop carrier INS Jalashwa has carried out joint amphibious drills in the Gulf of Kachchh or Kutch off the coast of Gujarat involving troops from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, reported news agency ANI. Read more

‘Horror house’: DCW finds drugs, syringes during visit to Delhi civic body-run schools

The Delhi Commission for Women conducted a surprise check of civic body-run schools in the national capital to look into safety and security measures in place for girl students in wake of recent reports of molestation. Read more

Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open in 1st round, loses to Amanda Anisimova

Japan's Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues. Read more

Kartik Aaryan reacts as Vivek Agnihotri congratulates him for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Let your work speak'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has reacted after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri congratulated him on the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Read more

Elon Musk tells Indian 'Twitter friend' he has 'cheesy secret Instagram account'

Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company is quite an avid Twitter user. Read more

