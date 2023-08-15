Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Chhattisgarh to bar rape, molestation accused from govt jobs, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Chhattisgarh to bar rape, molestation accused from govt jobs, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 15, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Accused in cases of rape will be barred from govt jobs in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women and girls will be debarred from government jobs in the state. Read more

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games 2023 due to knee injury, will undergo surgery

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulled out of the Asian Games 2023 due to a knee injury she suffered on August 13. Vinesh took to X on Tuesday to break the news. Read more

From Shilpa Shetty to Allu Arjun: How stars celebrated Independence Day

Bollywood stars, television stars and even celebrities from Telugu, Tamil and other film industries dressed up in white, orange and green to celebrate I-Day. Read more

Hesitating to vaccinate your child? Parents should know these myths and facts about vaccinations in children

Do parents still hesitate to vaccinate their child? Health expert debunk myths and share facts about immunisation and vaccinations in children. Read more

5 natural ingredients for night skincare routine. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP