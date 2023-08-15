Evening brief: Chhattisgarh to bar rape, molestation accused from govt jobs, and all the latest news
Accused in cases of rape will be barred from govt jobs in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women and girls will be debarred from government jobs in the state. Read more
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games 2023 due to knee injury, will undergo surgery
Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulled out of the Asian Games 2023 due to a knee injury she suffered on August 13. Vinesh took to X on Tuesday to break the news. Read more
From Shilpa Shetty to Allu Arjun: How stars celebrated Independence Day
Bollywood stars, television stars and even celebrities from Telugu, Tamil and other film industries dressed up in white, orange and green to celebrate I-Day. Read more
Hesitating to vaccinate your child? Parents should know these myths and facts about vaccinations in children
Do parents still hesitate to vaccinate their child? Health expert debunk myths and share facts about immunisation and vaccinations in children. Read more
5 natural ingredients for night skincare routine. Read more
