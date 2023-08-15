Wrestler Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games 2023 due to knee injury, replacement named

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulled out of the Asian Games 2023 due to a knee injury she suffered on August 13. Vinesh took to X on Tuesday to break the news. She will undergo surgery on August 17. "A couple of days ago, I injured my knee in training. After doing the scans, doctors said surgery is the only option for me. I will be undergoing surgery on August 17 in Mumbai," she said. File image of Vinesh Phogat(Vinesh Phogat/Instagram)

Antim Panghal, who had won the 53kg trials, will now replace Vinesh in India's Asian Games squad. The 19-year-old is in Jordan to compete in the U-20 World Championship.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist said she was mighty disappointed in not being able to defend her title in this edition in Hangzhou starting September 23.

“I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games.

"I would like to request all the fans to continue supporting me so that I can make a strong comeback on the mat soon and prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Your support gives me a lot of strength,” a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist and a bronze medalist at the World Wrestling Championships added.

This also means Vinesh won't be able to compete in the World Championships, the trial for which is slated to take place on August 25-26 in Patiala. Vinesh and Bajrang Punia were given an exemption from the Asian Games trials which created a huge furore with majority of the wrestling fraternity criticising the decision taken by the ad-hoc panel.

Panghal and Sujit Kalkal (the trial winner in Bajrang's 65kg category) had dragged Vinesh and Bajrang Punia to court, challenging the direct entries handed to them for the Games but the High Court had dismissed their petition.

The IOA-appointed committee then decided not to give exemption to any wrestler for the Worlds trials.

Vinesh and Bajrang, however, had not confirmed their participation in the World Championships.

The World Championships, scheduled to commence on September 16, will serve as the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON