Evening brief: Congress' ‘father of hypocrisy’ jibe at BJP over BBC I-T survey; and all the latest news

‘India is mother of democracy but…’: Cong jabs govt on I-T survey at BBC offices

Opposition parties continued their tirade against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the income tax department surveys in the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai. Read more

'I'd be very surprised if Australia win even one. Without rain, it'll be 4-0 to India': Doull's prediction

Predicting a 4-0 result in India's favour, Simon Doull said he would be very surprised if Australia wins even one of the remaining three Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Read more

Lost movie review: Yami Gautam cannot save this ‘lost’ film that bites more than it can chew

Lost movie review: Yami Gautam has slipped into a journalist's role quite comfortably but this film is beyond saving. Read more

Australian traveller impressed by Rajdhani Express food, says it's 'first class'

An Australian citizen travelling on Rajdhani Express shared that he loved having the food on the train. He even shared a picture with the train staff. Read more

5 homemade drinks that work wonders for your gut health

Adding probiotics to the diet can help fight pathogens and support gut health. Here are 5 homemade drinks that can keep digestive issues at bay. Read more

‘Global image of India’: Anand Mahindra on pic of Indian Army doctor in Turkey

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday hailed the Indian Army’s relief efforts in earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria. He shared an image of Indian Army doctor Beena Tiwari. Read more

Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland's first minister: Report

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign as the first minister of Scotland later on Wednesday after eight years in the job, the BBC reported. Read more

