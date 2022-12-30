Evening brief: CRPF mulls inducting women force during anti-insurgency in J&K, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

J&K: CRPF considering deployment of women personnel during anti-insurgency ops

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is considering training women personnel for their deployment during counter-insurgency operations for searches around gunfight scenes, etc in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), a top officer of the paramilitary force said on Friday. If implemented, this will be the first time in the history of insurgency in J&K. Read more

Brawl at a pub in Noida mall. Video goes viral

A brawl broke out at a resto-bar at a mall in Noida, just a few kilometres away from Delhi, after two drunken men got into an argument. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. Read more

Winter nutrition tips: Foods to boost energy levels, improve mood

Winter season can make you lethargic with shorter hours of sunlight, bitter cold and an urge to remain curled up in your bed. If you too are prone to winter blues and feel low on energy levels or suffer from mood swings, you may need to add the right foods to your winter diet to increase your energy levels. Read more

Ashish Vidyarthi on Aar Ya Paar: Aditya Rawal isn't sitting on the laurels of his father Paresh Rawal

Having acted in over 250 films, across 11 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali, Ashish Vidyarthi is a household name. Read more

‘Tough One’: Sania Mirza reacts to reality TV show question, netizens in splits

Several reality TV shows are based on the theme of general knowledge and current affairs. Read more

