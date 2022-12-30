‘Tough One’: Sania Mirza reacts to reality TV show question, netizens in splits

Several reality TV shows are based on the theme of general knowledge and current affairs. These reality TV shows often test out people on their knowledge and are always entertaining to watch. While one may come across some tough questions on the show, a recent bizarre and hilarious question has caught the attention of many netizens.

French tennis player Marion Bartoli, winner of the 2013 Wimbledon, shared a snapshot of the reality TV show ‘Who Wants To Be A Billionaire?’ The question read, “Which of these tennis greats once won the Australian Open while roughly eight weeks pregnant?” The options given on these questions were: Andy Murray, Roger Federer, John McEnroe, and Serena Williams.

After this tweet was shared, it gained a lot of traction. Even Indian tennis player Sania Mirza shared the tweet and wrote, “Tough one.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Since this post was made, a lot of people have reacted to it. The post has 1900 likes and several comments. Many people had sarcastic responses.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Twitter comments said, “I just hope he had a lifeline! this is a toughie!” Another person wrote, “Toughest question one would encounter in his lifetime!” A third person added, “They meant roughly pregnant!#women can’t be roughly pregnant u know! They are just pregnant!”