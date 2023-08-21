Evening brief: Delhi minister Atishi denies working with govt official accused of raping minor; and all the latest news

‘Never worked with me as OSD’: Delhi minister Atishi on govt official arrested for raping minor

Delhi women and child development minister Atishi on Monday denied Bharatiya Janata Party allegations of her department appointing Premoday Khakha, the government official arrested for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter for several months, as the officer on special duty (OSD). Read Here.

Ukraine's Zelensky says 'confident' Russia will lose war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was "confident" Russia would lose the war in Ukraine. "Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war... I'm sure that we will win because the truth is on our side," Zelensky said in a speech outside the Danish parliament, as a large crowd cheered and waved Ukrainian flags. Read Here.

KL Rahul suffers fresh injury setback despite Asia Cup inclusion as Ajit Agarkar clarifies Sanju Samson inclusion

The cynosure of the Asia Cup squad announcement for Team India pertained to the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who have been out of action for almost 3-4 months owing to their respective injuries. But while chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who named the 17-member squad for the continental event along with a reserve player, confirmed Rahul and Iyer's selection, he revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter has incurred a fresh injury blow which puts him in concern for Asia Cup. Read Here.

American Airlines passenger claims attendant 'snatched' her nephew's snack box. Company responds

An American Airlines passenger claimed that one of the flight attendants "snatched" her three-year-old nephew's snack box. Twitter user @dynamicallydara recounted the incident on the microblogging platform. Now, American Airlines has shared a response to her ordeal. Read Here.

Mahesh Babu was asked about his back-to-back foreign trips with family, this is how he responded: 'Are you jealous?'

Earlier this month, Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Sitara and Gautam were in Scotland, where they celebrated the actor's 48th birthday. During a recent event in Hyderabad, the Telugu actor was asked about his frequent foreign trips with family, and as per an India Today report, he retorted with an epic response. Read Here.

Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon: Date, where to watch

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14, 2023. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to touch down upon the lunar surface on August 23, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the historic event. See Here.

