‘Never worked with me as OSD’: Delhi minister Atishi on govt official arrested for raping minor

Delhi women and child development minister Atishi on Monday denied Bharatiya Janata Party allegations of her department appointing Premoday Khakha, the government official arrested for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter for several months, as the officer on special duty (OSD).



“This is a completely false thing. He (the accused) has never worked with me as an OSD”, Atishi told news agency ANI.



“It's a shocking incident as this accused was an officer in the Women and Child department. It's worrying as he's being charged with rape against a minor girl. I hope that the Delhi police will do the proceedings fast...As soon as Delhi CM (Arvind Kejriwal) got to know about the incident he (Arvind Kejriwal) gave the orders to the concerned officer to suspend the accused officer", she said earlier, referring to the CM ordering the accused official's suspension. Delhi minister Atishi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the main opposition in the national capital, has launched an attack on ruling AAP over the arrested official.

Delhi BJP president posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The officer charged with raping a minor was Kejriwal Govt's favourite. Had been handpicked to serve as OSD to the Minister of WCD. @SwatiJaiHind will do well to stop her drama and @ArvindKejriwal should answer why was the rapist officer handpicked to serve as his Ministers OSD. Delhi needs an answer from you, Arvind Kejriwal! This document shows that Prem Uday Khaka was appointed as OSD to then WCD Minister, Shri Kailash Gahlot”.



Delhi BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj too attacked the AAP, questioning delay in suspending the officer. “When FIR was filed on August 13, why so much time was taken to suspend the official, and why minister Atishi is silent on the issue”, Swaraj said in a presser.

