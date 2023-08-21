Mahesh Babu was asked about his back-to-back foreign trips with family, this is how he responded: 'Are you jealous?'

Earlier this month, Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Sitara and Gautam were in Scotland, where they celebrated the actor's 48th birthday. During a recent event in Hyderabad, the Telugu actor was asked about his frequent foreign trips with family, and as per an India Today report, he retorted with an epic response. Also read: Mahesh Babu begins countdown for his birthday, shares pic from Scotland vacation with family Mahesh Babu at an event in Hyderabad (left); with his family during a recent holiday.

Mahesh Babu on frequent holidays abroad

When question about being regularly spotted at the airport and his back-to-back family trips, Mahesh said, “Do you find them interesting or are you jealous? I go on trips regularly and share them on Instagram for everyone. I'm aware of the comments. Whenever there is a break between shooting schedules or when my children have holidays, we go on trips as a family. I also believe that people derive pleasure and happiness from my photos. I don't know and I can't be certain if people would feel jealous. I don't see why others shouldn't appreciate me going on vacations.”

Reactions to Mahesh's video

The clip was shared on Twitter or X by a fan, who wrote, "This one video is slipper shot to those few media sections, who are spreading negative news about Mahesh Babu."

Reacting to it, a person tweeted, "When and how many vacations he goes on is none of your business. People get overly possessive about their favourite stars. Get a real job." Appreciating the actor's response, a fan also wrote, “Mahesh anna's (brother) swag (heart on fire emoji).”

Mahesh Babu and family's recent holidays

Mahesh will soon be seen in Guntur Kaaram, which is scheduled to be released in January 2024. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

The actor along with wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids was on holiday in the UK in July-August. Namrata had shared glimpses of their trip to London and Scotland on Instagram. She had also shared a picture of her dinner outing with Mahesh, where they were joined by her sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar and husband.

Earlier in March-April, Namrata as well as her extended family had shared pictures from their Europe trip. Namrata and Shilpa posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in one of the Instagram posts. In another picture from Switzerland, Namrata posed with daughter Sitara and Shilpa. Mahesh, Namrata and their kids also celebrated Christmas at a resort in Switzerland. Last year, the couple was in the US and had shared pictures from New York.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail