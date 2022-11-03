Evening Brief: DRDO chief on new ballistic missile defence system AD-1 interceptor and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'If enemies target us...': DRDO chief on ballistic missile defence system

The AD-1 interceptor missile that completed its maiden test Wednesday is 'a significant jump' in the Indian military's ability to protect the country from long-range ballistic missiles, Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Dr Samir Kamat told news agency ANI Thursday. Read more

Elon Musk share memes to defend $8 monthly charge for blue tick Twitter accounts

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has been receiving much backlash since he announced the $8 monthly fee for verified accounts on the microblogging platform. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan shares video that shows just how many people were outside Mannat for his birthday

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday--Wednesday--the actor resumed a tradition: meeting his fans outside his Bandra bungalow Mannat. Shah Rukh would often meet fans while standing atop a platform on the wall of his house, greeting scores of fans gathered below. Read more

Soaked almonds: 8 delicious ways to add the wonderful nuts to your diet

Soaked almonds are healthier as compared to their raw form as they are easier to digest and nutrients are absorbed better after phytic acids and tannins are removed from them. Read more

New safety tests introduced for electric vehicles under FAME,PLI: Details here

The Heavy Industries Ministry has announced that certain safety tests, which are done internationally for electric vehicles, will become mandatory in India from April 1, 2023, for claiming incentives under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and those sold under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II). Read more

'The match resumed immediately after rain': Afridi on journalist's 'ICC India ko semis mein pohuchana chahta hai' claim

India inched closer to securing a berth in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup with a close five-run win over Bangladesh in their Group 2 Super 12 match on Wednesday. Read more

