Evening brief: Eknath Shinde hits back after Sena's ‘ultimatum’, and all the latest news

Eknath Shinde hits back after Sena's ‘ultimatum’, calls party order ‘legally invalid’

Adding to the growing tension in Maharashtra, rebel state minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that Bharat Gogavale as been appointed as the party's chief whip. His post on the micro-blogging site - second since the political turmoil in the western state commenced, termed the ultimatum given by the Sena around an hour before “legally invalid”. Read more

CBI books DHFL’s Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan in ₹34,000 crore case, conducts raids

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided 12 locations in Mumbai after booking Dewan Housing and Finance Limited (DHFL)’s Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan for allegedly cheating a consortium of Union Bank of India-led 17 banks of ₹ 34,615 crore. This is the biggest ever bank fraud probe that the agency has undertaken. Read more

John Abraham says he would not like to be ‘available for ₹299 or 499’ on OTT: ‘I am a big-screen hero’

Actor John Abraham is promoting his film Ek Villain Returns, which also stars actors Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The action-thriller is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. In a new interview, John, whose last film Attack Part 1 had an OTT release in May, almost two months after it released in theatres, spoke about why he wanted to stick to the big screen, as an actor. Read more

Suhana Khan’s monsoon fashion is all about sweater and tights

Suhana Khan surely knows how to turn heads with her sartorial sense of fashion. Suhana, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all slated to make her Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar film The Archies. The film is slated to release next year. With the first look of the film already making headlines, Suhana decided to drop major cues of fashion by stepping out in the monsoon of Mumbai in her personalised style blended with the right kind of sass. Read more

Volkswagen Virtus makes national record for single-day deliveries

The newly launched Volkswagen Virtus sedan has created a national record at the 'India Book of Records'. The sedan has created a record for becoming the only sedan to be delivered to 150 Indian customers in a day from one dealership. Read more

