Suhana Khan’s monsoon fashion is all about sweater and tights

Suhana Khan surely knows how to turn heads with her sartorial sense of fashion. Suhana, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all slated to make her Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar film The Archies. The film is slated to release next year. With the first look of the film already making headlines, Suhana decided to drop major cues of fashion by stepping out in the monsoon of Mumbai in her personalised style blended with the right kind of sass.

Suhana loves her bodycon attires – her Instagram profile replete with pictures and videos of herself are witness to the same. Suhana, on Tuesday, chose to drive our midweek blues away with yet another stunning bodycon ensemble. Suhana was spotted in Andheri by paparazzi as she stepped out of her car. She smiled happily for the cameras before walking away. Suhana layered her monsoon look for the day with a sports bra and a white cropped sweater with short sleeves and button details. Suhana further added pastel pink tights with high waists to her look as she posed for the cameras. What stole the limelight in her attire is the pair of grey socks which she added with monochrome Gucci sliders, perfect for the weather. The sliders are priced at around ₹20,000. Take a look at her picture here:

Suhana Khan was spotted in Andheri on Tuesday.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Suhana sure knows how to make her fans drool on her fashion diaries. Suhana wore her shoulder-length tresses open straight locks with a middle part as she made her way in front of the cameras. She added a pair of tinted shades to her look by tucking it on top of her head which added more drama to her look. In a Louis Vuitton shoulder sling bag with golden chain details, she perfectly completed her look for the day.