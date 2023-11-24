Evening brief: Experts on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue timeline; Priyank Kharge over EC notice, and all the latest news

Experts on Friday highlighted the unpredictability of Himalayan geology amidst ongoing hurdles in the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation. During a press briefing on the rescue progress, Vishal Chauhan, a member of the National Highways Authority of India, emphasised the erratic nature of the Himalayan geology. Despite collective efforts from government and private agencies, numerous obstacles emerged, hindering progress. The movement of the pipe through the debris has remained stagnant for the past 24 hours due to recent roadblocks, as mentioned by an NDMA member. Dig deeper

More news on this: How authorities plan to rescue trapped workers from Uttarakhand tunnel

Uttarkashi: A view near the under-construction Silkyara tunnel as drilling through the rubble to extract 41 trapped workers remains stalled, in Uttarkashi district, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI11_24_2023_000147A)(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader and party president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the Election Commission's notice to Rahul Gandhi. He said that Gandhi “did not mention any name” in his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mallikarjun Kharge earlier stated that the party intends to respond to the EC's notice, emphasizing that it's “not a big deal” “There has not been any such severe commentary on anyone. But since the elections are going on, hype is being created. We will reply to the notice... The way they are trying to scare in the elections today is not right. If they want to save the democracy, then they should give a level playground. Instead, ED, CBI, etc are being used,” he told ANI. Dig deeper

More news on this: BJP playing polarisation, appeasement politics: Mallikarjun Kharge

Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Latest technical snag in auger machine drilling explained Dig deeper

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: 250 km pier, 100 km viaduct construction completed Dig deeper

India News

Six royal family members from BJP and Congress in Rajasthan poll arena Dig deeper

‘It was risky’, says mechanic who spent 3 hours in a pipe to cut metal girder Dig deeper

Global Matters

After the ceasefire pact between Israel and Hamas, the Health Ministry has proposed a plan to address the nutritional needs of Israeli hostages soon to be released by Hamas. The ministry has issued guidance on managing refeeding syndrome, a condition that arises from a sudden increase in food intake after prolonged malnourishment. As per the guidelines, infants below one year old will receive a pre-prepared bottle containing around 120 ml of infant formula like Materna, Similac, or Nutrilon. Toddlers aged one to three will be provided with water, unsweetened applesauce, a sweet biscuit, and sweetened tea with a teaspoon of sugar. Adolescents and adults will have access to water, a sweetened hot drink with a teaspoon of sugar, three sweet biscuits, and unsweetened applesauce. Dig deeper

Enterntainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming survival thriller 'Joram'. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Manoj presented fans with a glimpse and added, "Escaping danger, Dasru clings to his baby while facing the critical decision: survive or confront the imminent end? #Joram trailer is now live! Arriving in cinemas worldwide on 8th December." The trailer, lasting over 1 minute and 30 seconds, commences with Manoj's character holding his three-month-old baby, contemplating a visit to their village. Subsequently, the character is depicted on the move with the child, pursued by the police. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attempts to apprehend him, and there are scenes of him combating a group of masked individuals. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohammed Shami had a remarkable performance in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. Initially benched, Shami was brought into the Indian team due to an injury to Hardik Pandya. In seven matches, he impressively secured 24 wickets, emerging as the tournament's leading wicket-taker. Despite Shami's outstanding contribution, Team India faced a disappointing six-wicket loss to Australia in the final match, ending their campaign. Shami, a longstanding member of the Indian team, faced considerable challenges during his early days in the sport. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Eorning briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.