How authorities plan to rescue trapped workers from Uttarakhand tunnel

Authorities have chalked out a detailed plan on how to rescue the 41 trapped workers who have been stuck inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12. Until each worker is evacuated through the pipe, a team of NDRF personnel will remain on the other side. (HT Photo)

According to officials, once the wide pipes are pushed through the debris in the tunnel, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), wearing oxygen kits, will crawl through the pipe carrying wheel-fitted stretchers, a rope, and oxygen kits for workers. The doctors and paramedics will then be sent inside on wheel-fitted stretchers after which they will check the vitals of the trapped workers.

The stretcher will be tied with ropes from both sides.

One by one, these workers will be taken out. Until each worker is evacuated through the pipe, a team of NDRF personnel will remain on the other side.

Earlier it was decided that the trapped workers will crawl through the pipes, but doctors and experts refused it saying that they won’t be in a condition to do so as they have been trapped for 12 days now.

Until November 20, the trapped workers were only provided with puffed rice, chana, and dry fruits through a 4-inch pipeline.

It was on November 21, when for the first time they were served cooked food and fruits.

NDRF director general (DG) Atul Karwal said, “Once the pipe is pushed through the debris, our personnel will first enter the pipe and check if it is safe… we will remove if there is any rubble or stones in the pipe as they can affect the movement of stretcher with wheels.”

“We have customised our equipment (stretcher) by attaching wheelers under it so that it can be easily moved inside the pipe. The trapped workers will be lying down on the stretchers and will be taken out in the minimum possible time,” he said.

“Even if there would be narrower than those pushed [800mm] inside, we can safely rescue them and have already conducted drills,” he said.

“They could have crawled out due to the bigger width of the pipe, but they could collapse due to fatigue, and it can lead to problems in bringing them outside. So, we decided that our men would go inside, and the workers would be lying on the stretcher and pushed to the other using rope,” he said.

Dr Abhishek Sharma, a government psychiatrist, said, “We have a plan that a medical team will go to the other side of the tunnel where workers are stuck with the assistance of NDRF. We will check the important vitals of every worker there only before they are taken out. However, a final decision will be made by the district magistrate (DM).”

He said counselling of each worker will also be done to check their mental health since they have been living in a confinement zone for 12 days.

It may take between 1-2 minutes for each worker to pass the pipes.

Once the workers are brought to the other side, those needing immediate medical attention will be treated at the makeshift hospital set up in a building.

The ambulances stationed outside and near the tunnel will then take them to Chinyalisaur CHC, about 30 kilometres from the tunnel, where a separate ward for workers with 41 oxygen cylinders. If needed, they can also be airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.