Rescue ops at Uttarkashi tunnel in final stage; doctors, ambulances on standby

In a race against time, rescue teams are inching closer to concluding the operation to save 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand. Girish Singh Rawat, a member of the rescue team, said early Thursday morning that the rescue operation was almost in its final stage, with expectations of results within the next 1-2 hours. NDRF personnel enter the Silkyara tunnel as the operation to rescue 41 trapped workers intensifies, in Uttarkashi on Wednesday.(ANI)

"Rescue operation is almost in the last stage, I hope the result will come in 1-2 hours...pipeline is being inserted to take out the workers...the steel pieces that were stuck in the debris were cut and removed," Rawat said.

The challenging operation has faced numerous obstacles, including the discovery of steel rods embedded in the debris inside the tunnel while inserting pipes through horizontal drilling.

"We have found some steel rods in the debris. The machine couldn't cut those rods. Therefore, NDRF personnel will cut those rods following which we will use the machine again," explained Harpal Singh, the project head of Zoji-la tunnel, who is lending a helping hand in the rescue operations in Silkyara.

Speaking to reporters late Wednesday night, Singh said the process was expected to take 1-1.30 hours. Additionally, two pipes of 6 meters each were to be inserted via horizontal drilling to facilitate the evacuation of the trapped workers.

"I hope that they (trapped workers) will be rescued by 8 am tomorrow," Sing added.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was spotted entering the tunnel in the evening, according to PTI.

A team of 15 doctors, including chest specialists, has been deployed at the site in anticipation of the evacuation. Twelve ambulances were on standby at the spot, and the plan was to keep a fleet of 40 ready.

A helicopter was also expected to be earmarked for the operation. A special ward to accommodate all evacuated workers was readied at the community health centre in Chinyalisaur. All hospitals in the district as well as AIIMS, Rishikesh are on alert, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

