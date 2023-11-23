close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / BJP playing polarisation, appeasement politics: Mallikarjun Kharge

ByPradip Kumar Maitra
Nov 23, 2023 08:15 PM IST

Mallikarjul Kharge also said that if the Congress comes to power, it will promptly decide to conduct a caste census in the country

Congress president and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in polarisation and appeasement politics and asserted that the Congress consistently upholds secularism in the country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File)
Kharge, who arrived in Nagpur from Hyderabad after an election campaign, told the media persons at the Nagpur airport that the BJP has been practising appeasement politics to polarise voters along religious lines, while the Congress consistently follows the path of secularism.

He emphasised that if the Congress comes to power, it will promptly decide to conduct a caste census in the country. Bihar’s recent caste survey has revealed that extremely backward classes (EBCs) and other backward classes (OBCs) together constitute nearly 63% of the state’s 13-crore population, making it the largest caste group. “Our party is committed to conducting a caste-based census in the country if voted into power,” he added.

He said, “While they (BJP) indulge in appeasement politics and polarisation, we uphold secularism.” He referred to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as a testament to this commitment.

Responding to a question about the BJP complaining to the Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi and himself, Kharge stated that he would provide his response directly to the poll panel.

On Thursday, the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a “pickpocket” and labelling him “panauti Modi” (bad omen Modi). The action was taken in response to a complaint by the BJP, alleging that Gandhi made “wild allegations” and “spoke in a derisive and obnoxious manner about the Prime Minister” during an election rally in Rajasthan. The EC asked Gandhi to respond to the alleged Model Code of Conduct violation and provide an explanation by 6pm on Saturday.

Kharge visited Nagpur to participate in the wedding ceremony of former Congress Rajya Sabha MP and party general secretary Avinash Pandey’s son.

