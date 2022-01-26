Evening brief from HT: Akhilesh dismisses opinion polls on TV as ‘opium polls’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav dismisses opinion polls on TV as ‘opium polls’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday dismissed opinion polls as “opium polls” days after his party on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking an immediate ban on airing them on television channels. Read More

Covaxin, Covishield likely to get cheaper after regular market nod, jabs to be priced at ₹275

In a bid to make vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) affordable, prices of Covishield and Covaxin jabs are likely to be capped at ₹275 per dose, with an additional service charge of ₹150. A report in PTI said a regular market approval is awaited for both the vaccines from India's drug regulator. Read More

On Republic Day, paralympians share their dreams for India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paralympians have brought many laurels to our nation and today, on Republic Day, they share their wishes for their country while celebrating the festival that commemorates the spirit of independent and individual India. Read More

R-Day gaffe: Kerala minister hoists national flag upside down, salutes it

In an embarrassing incident, the national flag was hoisted upside down by state port minister Ahamad Deverkoil during the Republic Day parade at the district headquarters in Kasaragod in north Kerala on Wednesday. Read More

'He doesn't make very intelligent comments. You can see the agenda behind it': Manjrekar on Shastri's recent remarks

Former India batter and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is a bit taken aback by a recent comment made by his former teammate and ex-India coach Ravi Shastri. In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Shastri had stated that he felt Virat Kohli could have continued as India's Test captain for at least another couple of years, but had that happened, 'some people wouldn't have been able to digest it as the country's most successful skipper might have added more wins to his already illustrious captaincy record. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bro Daddy movie review: A lighthearted family drama about accidental pregnancy cut from the same cloth as Badhaai Ho

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial project, Bro Daddy, unlike his debut film Lucifer, is a lighthearted entertainer that’s long drawn but fun. Cut from the same cloth as Badhaai Ho, Mohanlal’s film is a family drama about an unplanned pregnancy, and manages to tickle the funny bone while handling the subject quite maturely. Read More