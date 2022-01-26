R-Day gaffe: Kerala minister hoists national flag upside down, salutes it

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an embarrassing incident, the national flag was hoisted upside down by state port minister Ahamad Deverkoil during the Republic Day parade at the district headquarters in Kasaragod in north Kerala on Wednesday.

After hoisting the flag, the minister and other officials including the district superintendent of police saluted the Tricolour. Later some journalists who came to cover the event noticed the error and alerted the officials. Embarrassed district officials later lowered the flag and the minister hoisted it again.

The district administration has announced a probe and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought action against the minister and erring officials. Later the minister sought an explanation from district superintendent Vaibhav Saxena.

“The unfortunate incident should not have taken place. I heard enough rehearsals were not done prior to the event,” said Kasaragod member of parliament (MP) Rajmohan Unnithan, who was also present at the occasion. BJP state secretary K Sreekanth said it was a big insult to the national flag and sought an independent probe.

According to the Prevention of Insult to the National Flag or Constitution, whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, difiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or [otherwise shows disrespect to or brings] into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or the Constitution of India or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

