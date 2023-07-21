Evening brief: Go First's flights resumption plan gets DGCA's nod, but with conditions; and all the latest news

Go First's flights resumption plan gets DGCA nod, but with certain conditions Cash-strapped airline Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. In a statement, the Resolution Professional (RP) approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) presented a resumption plan of the airline to the aviation regulator on June 28. Read More Go First airline(PTI File)

Train travel in Europe is 30 times expensive than flights, says report

The cost of a long-distance train travel in Europe is 30 times as much as flying, adding further to the accelerating climate crisis by 'one of the world's most climate-damaging and inequitable industries', according to a report by Greenpeace. Read More

World Brain Day 2023: Foods to eat and avoid for sharper memory, improving brain health

Nutrition plays a key role in the functioning of the brain. Certain foods make you feel energetic and brighten up a dull day while others can have an opposite effect. For all its complex functions, brain uses 20% of the total available energy while it is only 2% of a person's weight. Read More

Man takes a dip in ice-cold water to rescue friend’s phone

The Internet is filled with various stories of friendships. While some of those tales may leave you teary-eyed, others may make you chuckle. There are also those shares that may make you say ‘Wow! That happened too?!’ Chances are, the scene shown in this video shared on Reddit will prompt you to give a similar response. Read

US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek among top names in entry lists; Nadal, Raducanu miss out

With Wimbledon done and dusted, world tennis now heads towards the North American hard court swing which will eventually lead to the 2023 US Open, the final Grand Slam of the calendar year. The US Open will begin from August 28 onwards at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York with the final on September 10. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail