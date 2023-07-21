US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek among top names in entry lists; Nadal, Raducanu miss out
More than a month ahead of the kick off to US Open 2023, USTA released the entry lists for men's and women's singles lists.
With Wimbledon done and dusted, world tennis now heads towards the North American hard court swing which will eventually lead to the 2023 US Open, the final Grand Slam of the calendar year. The US Open will begin from August 28 onwards at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York with the final on September 10. And more than a month ahead of the kick off to the blockbuster Major, UST released the entry lists for men's and women's singles lists.
Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz stands atop in the entry list followed by three-time champion Novak Djokovic, who will be back at the US Open for the first time since 2021 as he had missed the last edition as international travellers required to be vaccinated against Covid to enter U.S. In the fact, the Serb's stance on Covid vaccination saw him miss six Masters 1000 events played in North America.
The women's entry list includes defending champion Iga Swiatek and world no.55 Simona Halep, who had earlier missed the first three Slams of the calendar year as she remains provisionally suspended for doping.
Rafael Nadal will miss the 2023 edition as he continues to recover from his hip surgery. The injury, which he had incurred during his second-round loss in Australian Open, saw him miss French Open and Wimbledon as well. 2021 women's champion Emma Raducanu will also miss out after undergoing surgeries on both her hands and ankles.
Meanwhile, nine men have entered the list with injury-protected rankings which includes 2014 champion Marin Cilic, runner-up Kei Nishikori and other former Top 10 players in Gael Monfils and Milos Raonic. In women's singles list, five players have used protected rankings including America's Jennifer Brady, who has been out of action since June 2021.
The cutoff for women's singles is No.100 while for men's it is 96.
2023 US Open Initial Entry Lists - Men's singles:
1 Alcaraz, Carlos Spain
2 Djokovic, Novak Serbia
3 Medvedev, Daniil
4 Ruud, Casper Norway
5 Tsitsipas, Stefanos Greece
6 Rune, Holger Denmark
7 Rublev, Andrey
8 Sinner, Jannik Italy
9 Fritz, Taylor United States
10 Tiafoe, Frances United States
11 Khachanov, Karen
12 Auger-Aliassime, Felix Canada
13 Norrie, Cameron Great Britain
14 Paul, Tommy United States
15 Coric, Borna Croatia
16 Musetti, Lorenzo Italy
17 Hurkacz, Hubert Poland
18 de Minaur, Alex Australia
19 Zverev, Alexander Germany
20 Cerundolo, Francisco Argentina
21 Dimitrov, Grigor Bulgaria
21 P Cilic, Marin Croatia
22 Carreno Busta, Pablo Spain
23 Shapovalov, Denis Canada
24 Struff, Jan-Lennard Germany
25 Bautista Agut, Roberto Spain
26 Jarry, Nicolas Chile
27 Bublik, Alexander Kazakhstan
28 Korda, Sebastian United States
29 Evans, Daniel Great Britain
30 Nishioka, Yoshihito Japan
31 Eubanks, Christopher United States
32 Berrettini, Matteo Italy
33 Lehecka, Jiri Czech Republic
33 P Opelka, Reilly United States
33 P Raonic, Milos Canada
34 Etcheverry, Tomas Martin Argentina
35 Davidovich Fokina, Alejandro Spain
35 P Monfils, Gael France
36 Griekspoor, Tallon Netherlands
37 Kyrgios, Nick Australia
38 Mannarino, Adrian France
39 Shelton, Ben United States
40 Humbert, Ugo France
41 Murray, Andy Great Britain
42 Sonego, Lorenzo Italy
43 Safiullin, Roman
44 Kecmanovic, Miomir Serbia
45 van de Zandschulp, Botic Netherlands
46 Hanfmann, Yannick Germany
47 Wolf, J.J. United States
47 P Harris, Lloyd South Africa
48 Ruusuvuori, Emil Finland
48 P Nishikori, Kei Japan
49 Gasquet, Richard France
50 Barrere, Gregoire France
51 Ymer, Mikael Sweden
52 Karatsev, Aslan
53 Zapata Miralles, Bernabe Spain
54 Fucsovics, Marton Hungary
55 Djere, Laslo Serbia
56 Galan, Daniel Elahi Colombia
57 Nakashima, Brandon United States
58 Ofner, Sebastian Austria
59 McDonald, Mackenzie United States
60 Carballes Baena, Roberto Spain
61 Lajovic, Dusan Serbia
62 Giron, Marcos United States
63 Baez, Sebastian Argentina
64 Altmaier, Daniel Germany
65 Halys, Quentin France
66 Varillas, Juan Pablo Peru
67 O'Connell, Christopher Australia
68 Fils, Arthur France
69 Thompson, Jordan Australia
70 Zhang, Zhizhen China
71 Purcell, Max Australia
72 Borges, Nuno Portugal
73 Moutet, Corentin France
73 P Dellien, Hugo Bolivia
74 Wawrinka, Stan Switzerland
75 Arnaldi, Matteo Italy
75 P Pella, Guido Argentina
76 Muller, Alexandre France
77 Van Assche, Luca France
78 Wu, Yibing China
79 Ramos-Vinolas, Albert Spain
80 Draper, Jack Great Britain
81 Molcan, Alex Slovakia
82 Rinderknech, Arthur France
83 Vukic, Aleksandar Australia
84 Huesler, Marc-Andrea Switzerland
85 Kubler, Jason Australia
86 Lestienne, Constant France
87 Koepfer, Dominik Germany
88 Kokkinakis, Thanasi Australia
89 Kotov, Pavel
90 Cachin, Pedro Argentina
91 Popyrin, Alexei Australia
92 Ivashka, Ilya
93 Marozsan, Fabian Hungary
94 Thiem, Dominic Austria
94 P Vesely, Jiri Czech Republic
95 Cecchinato, Marco Italy
2023 US Open Initial Entry Lists - Women's singles:
1 Swiatek, Iga Poland
2 Sabalenka, Aryna
3 Rybakina, Elena Kazakhstan
4 Pegula, Jessica United States
5 Garcia, Caroline France
6 Jabeur, Ons Tunisia
7 Gauff, Coco United States
8 Kvitova, Petra Czech Republic
9 Sakkari, Maria Greece
10 Vondrousova, Marketa Czech Republic
11 Kasatkina, Daria
12 Krejcikova, Barbora Czech Republic
13 Haddad Maia, Beatriz Brazil
14 Kudermetova, Veronika
14 S Brady, Jennifer United States
15 Bencic, Belinda Switzerland
16 Keys, Madison United States
17 Samsonova, Liudmila
18 Muchova, Karolina Czech Republic
19 Azarenka, Victoria
20 Ostapenko, Jelena Latvia
21 Alexandrova, Ekaterina
22 Vekic, Donna Croatia
23 Pliskova, Karolina Czech Republic
24 Potapova, Anastasia
25 Linette, Magda Poland
26 Zheng, Qinwen China
27 Svitolina, Elina Ukraine
28 Kalinina, Anhelina Ukraine
29 Bouzkova, Marie Czech Republic
30 Mertens, Elise Belgium
31 Begu, Irina-Camelia Romania
32 Cirstea, Sorana Romania
33 Siniakova, Katerina Czech Republic
34 Badosa, Paula Spain
35 Kostyuk, Marta Ukraine
36 Martic, Petra Croatia
37 Blinkova, Anna
38 Sherif, Mayar Egypt
39 Pera, Bernarda United States
39 S Strycova, Barbora Czech Republic
40 Zhu, Lin China
41 Stephens, Sloane United States
42 Cocciaretto, Elisabetta Italy
43 Gracheva, Varvara France
44 Andreescu, Bianca Canada
45 Zhang, Shuai China
46 Tsurenko, Lesia Ukraine
47 Parks, Alycia United States
48 Collins, Danielle United States
49 Bogdan, Ana Romania
50 Giorgi, Camila Italy
52 Paolini, Jasmine Italy
53 Bronzetti, Lucia Italy
54 Davis, Lauren United States
54 S Saville, Daria Australia
55 Halep, Simona* Romania
56 Fruhvirtova, Linda Czech Republic
57 Navarro, Emma United States
58 Grabher, Julia Austria
59 Stearns, Peyton United States
60 Putintseva, Yulia Kazakhstan
61 Noskova, Linda Czech Republic
62 Rus, Arantxa Netherlands
63 Tomljanovic, Ajla Australia
64 Sasnovich, Aliaksandra
65 Kalinskaya, Anna
65 S Tig, Patricia Maria Romania
66 Andreeva, Mirra
67 Maria, Tatjana Germany
68 Cornet, Alizé France
69 Avanesyan, Elina
70 Wang, Xinyu China
71 Mcnally, Caty United States
72 Masarova, Rebeka Spain
73 Boulter, Katie Great Britain
74 Osorio, Camila Colombia
75 Trevisan, Martina Italy
76 Frech, Magdalena Poland
77 Wang, Xiyu China
78 Rakhimova, Kamilla
79 Peterson, Rebecca Sweden
80 Podoroska, Nadia Argentina
81 Bucsa, Cristina Spain
82 Parry, Diane France
83 Schmiedlova, Anna Karolina Slovakia
84 Fernandez, Leylah Canada
85 Sorribes Tormo, Sara Spain
86 Friedsam, Anna-Lena Germany
87 Udvardy, Panna Hungary
88 Liu, Claire United States
89 Tauson, Clara Denmark
90 Zanevska, Maryna Belgium
91 Kenin, Sofia United States
92 Marino, Rebecca Canada
93 Kanepi, Kaia Estonia
94 Burel, Clara France
95 Kovinic, Danka Montenegro
96 Pavlyuchenkova, Anastasia
97 Tomova, Viktoriya Bulgaria
98 Burrage, Jodie Great Britain
99 Korpatsch, Tamara Germany
99 S Krunic, Aleksandra Serbia
100 Baindl, Kateryna Ukraine