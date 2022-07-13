Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Govt's new railway line project to link 2 states, 3 religious places and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Govt's new railway line project to link 2 states, 3 religious places and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The estimated cost of the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new railway line project is Rs. 2798.16 crores and will be completed by 2026-27.(Representational pic/HT)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 05:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre's new railway line project will link 2 states, 3 religious places

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new railway line to provide connectivity and mobility, union minister Anurag Thakur informed at the press briefing after the huddle. Read More

'Must end fascist threat to democracy': Lanka PM as protests reach his office

The situation in crisis-hit Sri Lanka worsened on Wednesday as the agitation intensified with the fleeing of embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa while handing over charges to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. According to reports from local media, the anti-government demonstrators stormed into Wickremesinghe's office, hours after he was named as acting president. Read More

Patna: 275 IEDs, country-made rocket launchers recovered from Maoist hideouts

In a major crackdown, a special operations team of the CRPF’s Cobra Battalion, STF, and district police have recovered 275 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 25 cane bombs, a country made rocket launcher and other equipment from Maoists’ hideouts at Aurangabad district in Patna, police said on Wednesday. Read More

RELATED STORIES

‘This Indian team should win all ODI and T20I World Cups, and Champions Trophy’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the current Indian limited-overs unit should win all white-ball ICC tournaments - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy. Read More

When Katrina Kaif spoke about Salman Khan working with ‘girls who look like her': 'If he misses me...'

Katrina Kaif was asked in an old interview if Salman Khan worked with Zarine Khan in his 2010 film Veer because she looked like Katrina. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
‪indian railways‬
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP