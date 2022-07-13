Centre's new railway line project will link 2 states, 3 religious places

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new railway line to provide connectivity and mobility, union minister Anurag Thakur informed at the press briefing after the huddle.

“The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 2798.16 crores and will be completed by 2026-27. The new railway line will connect two states, three religious places and will reduce the load on the main railway line,” the minister added.



Taranga is a three-peaked hill and is situated in Mehsana district of Gujarat. It is significant for both the Buddhists and the Jains. According to Gujarat tourism website, the oldest Jain temple was built in the 12th century whole the Buddhist monuments date back to the fourth century on this hill.

Ambaji is a temple town located in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. This is the principal shrine of Goddess Arasuri Amba, who has been worshipped since the pre-vedic period. Abu Road is a city in Sirohit district of Rajasthan which is a popular tourist destination.

Here are the key highlights of the new Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new railway line:



1. The new railway line has been built at a cost of ₹2,798.16 crores. The total length of the line is 116.65 kilometres and the project will be completed by 2026-27.



2. The Centre has said that the new project will enhance connectivity and improve mobility. It will also attract investment and boost socio economic development, it added.



3. The government has said the project will provide for about 40 lakh man-days during construction.



4. The government has said that the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road railway line will ensure faster movement of agriculture and local products.



5. The Centre said that the new line will be an alternative route for the Ahmedabad-Abu Road railway line.

