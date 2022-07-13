When Katrina Kaif spoke about Salman Khan working with ‘girls who look like her': 'If he misses me...'

Katrina Kaif was asked in an old interview if Salman Khan worked with Zarine Khan in his 2010 film Veer because she looked like Katrina. The actor said in the interview that she found it ‘flattering’ and ‘sweet’ if Salman was ‘missing’ her, and therefore working with ‘girls who looked like her'. Zarine made her acting debut in Bollywood opposite Salman in the period film, Veer. Read more: Salman Khan finally congratulates Katrina Kaif on marriage with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Salman worked together for the first time in the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, which was directed by David Dhawan. It also featured Sushmita Sen in a key role. Since then Salman and Katrina were seen together in hit films like Partner in 2007, and Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, among others. In a 2008 interview, Katrina was asked to share her views of Zarine, who was set to be launched in Hindi films by Salman, at the time. While Katrina said she found Zarine ‘lovely’, she added that Zarine did not look like her. Katrina, also shared that she had helped Zarine with her make-up during her screen test for Veer.

When asked if Zarine was signed for the Salman Khan film because she looked like Katrina, the actor told Hindustan Times in 2008, "Isn’t that flattering? I think that’s so sweet. I even helped her with her make-up during her screen test. She’s a lovely girl and I hope she does very well… though I don’t think she looks like me. But if Salman misses me and wants to work with girls who look like me, that’s so sweet."

During the same interview, Katrina was also asked about her rapport with Salman, her co-star in Yuvvraaj. The 2008 drama was directed by Subhash Ghai and starred Katrina and Salman, alongside actors Anil Kapoor and Zayed Khan, among others. When asked why she was not promoting the film with Salman, Katrina said, "No that wasn’t the promotional strategy at all. I’ve always given interviews on my own. But yeah, we are doing a few interviews together for news channels in Delhi. Having said that, Salman’s too unpredictable. (Laughs) I’m afraid to do interviews with him... you never know what he’ll end up saying."

Katrina and Salman reportedly dated each other for many years. In a 2019 interview, Katrina called Salman her ‘true friend’. The two have continued to work in films together, and were seen in the 2019 film Bharat. They will soon be seen together again in Tiger 3.

In December 2021, Katrina and actor Vicky Kaushal married in a hush-hush ceremony in Rajasthan. Katrina’s upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot, where she will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film will be releasing in theaters on October 7. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina will also reunite with Salman in their upcoming film, Tiger 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON