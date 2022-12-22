Evening brief: Piyush Goyal withdraws 'turn the entire country into Bihar' remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘No intention of insulting Bihar or its people’: Goyal in apology to RJD MP

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday withdrew his controversial remark “If he had his way, he would turn the entire country into Bihar” directed at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha the state of Bihar and apologized after massive pressure from the opposition parties in the parliament. Read more

PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review Covid-19 preparedness in country

Prime minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country. Union home minister Amit Shah, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with top officials are present in the meeting to assess the Covid-19 preparedness in the country. Read more

Manoj Muntashir on Besharam Rang: 'Had Shah Rukh Khan spotted the error, he would have taken action'

Writer Manoj Muntashir has said that a ‘mistake’ has been committed in the making of Besharam Rang song for Pathaan, adding that Shah Rukh Khan would have certainly fixed it, had he spotted it earlier. Read more

Year-ender 2022: Home décor trends of the year

Year-ender 2022: The way we live and the way our homes look says a lot about ourselves. The post-covid era has been all about creating spaces that tell a lot about the aesthetic side of us. The homes speak about peace and inner calm for us. Read more

Hina Khan's stunning style file

Here are some stylish looks of Hina Khan to draw fashion inspiration from. Read more

