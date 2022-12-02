Home / India News / Evening brief: HC lawyer fined for attention-seeking plea for CBI probe in Shraddha murder, and all the latest news

Evening brief: HC lawyer fined for attention-seeking plea for CBI probe in Shraddha murder, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 02, 2022 05:04 PM IST

The court dismissed the plea on November 22, but a detailed reasoned order was uploaded later. (Representational Image)(File)
ByHT News Desk

Shraddha Walkar murder: HC fines lawyer for attention-seeking plea for CBI probe

There is nothing to show lapses on part of the Delhi Police in investigating the murder of Shraddha Walkar, whose partner Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed her in May and hacked her body, the Delhi high court said while dismissing a lawyer’s plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. Read more

An Action Hero review: Ayushmann Khurrana packs a punch in this cat and mouse chase between trigger-happy men

Everyone has a gun in their hands. Everyone is shooting. Why? Nobody knows? And each time, a wrong man gets killed. That's precisely what An Action Hero is all about. Read more

Pritam appears in 'everyone's' Spotify wrapped 2022, netizens start a meme fest

Spotify wrapped is here, and everyone is sharing their playlist and top songs. As people share their favourite music, it seems like music composer Pritam is again on top of everyone's list. Read more

Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after heart scare while commentating during 1st Australia vs West Indies Test

Australia great Ricky Ponting suffered a health scare while commentating during the 1st Australia vs West Indies Test match and was rushed to a local hospital in Perth, reports in the Australian media claimed. Read more

