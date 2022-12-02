Pritam appears in 'everyone's' Spotify wrapped 2022, netizens start a meme fest

Spotify wrapped is here, and everyone is sharing their playlist and top songs. As people share their favourite music, it seems like music composer Pritam is again on top of everyone's list. So, when people quickly noticed Pritam being on top of everyone's list, they soon started to churn out memes and hilarious posts on Twitter. Here are some of the funniest memes that people have shared on the micro-blogging platform.

Me pretenling to be shocked seeing Pritam on my top artist after I listened him the whole year. #SpotifyWrapped

Personality of people who have both The Weeknd and Pritam in their Spotify Wrapped#Be1WithMusic #SpotifyWrapped

Pritam in everyone's Spotify Wrapped

For the third consecutive year, playback singer Arijit Singh continues to be the most-played artist on Spotify in India, followed by Pritam, A.R. Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, and at number five it was Shreya Ghoshal.