Pritam appears in 'everyone's' Spotify wrapped 2022, netizens start a meme fest

Published on Dec 02, 2022 03:54 PM IST

As many people are sharing their Spotify wrapped, Pritam has appeared in almost everyone's playlist. After noticing this, many netizens shared several memes.

ByVrinda Jain

Spotify wrapped is here, and everyone is sharing their playlist and top songs. As people share their favourite music, it seems like music composer Pritam is again on top of everyone's list. So, when people quickly noticed Pritam being on top of everyone's list, they soon started to churn out memes and hilarious posts on Twitter. Here are some of the funniest memes that people have shared on the micro-blogging platform.

Take a look at some of the memes below:

One person acted to be 'shocked' after seeing Pritam on their top list.

Another person shared this hilarious post where they compared people who listen to Pritam and the Weekend.

A third person shared this tweet:

A fourth person shared the popular Uday Bhai meme and wrote this:

Some people had even questioned that they had hardly listened to Pritam, yet his name was there on the top list. So, for them, a Twitter user shared this meme:

For the third consecutive year, playback singer Arijit Singh continues to be the most-played artist on Spotify in India, followed by Pritam, A.R. Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, and at number five it was Shreya Ghoshal.

