Evening brief: IMD predicts respite from heatwave with rain, thunderstorm in these states, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Children cool themselves off in the Yamuna.(HT Photo/Virendra Singh)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 04:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

IMD predicts respite from heatwave with rain, thunderstorm in these states from May 2

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Read more

PSI Recruitment Scam: Key accused Divya Hagaragi arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. Read more

MP demolition drive: Authorities face charges of doing away with due process

When Saddam Yousuf Khan, 26, lost his father, his family fell back upon seven shops they owned. Read more

Karan Johar shares BTS video of Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets

Karan Johar has shared another behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Read more

Moon in North Pole video is obviously fake but it has now sparked laughter. Here’s why

The Internet is filled with videos created using CGI that showcase unbelievable scenarios. Read more

 

