Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: India eyes Tejas export to Argentina, Egypt, and all the latest news

Evening brief: India eyes Tejas export to Argentina, Egypt, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tejas performs an aerobatic display during the Aero India 2023 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India in talks with Egypt, Argentina for sale of Tejas light combat aircraft

India is in talks with Egypt and Argentina for the possible sale of the indigenously-built Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) to their air forces as the country sharpens its focus on getting a toehold in foreign markets and boosting its defence exports, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) chairman CB Ananthakrishnan said at Aero India-2023 on Tuesday. Read more 

'Soon after release of 2 BBC documentaries': Editors guild slams I-T 'survey'

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday expressed deep concerns about the Income Tax Department “surveys” being carried out at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of BBC India. Read more 

'Shami came to me angry, said 'I want to quit cricket'. I immediately took him to Ravi Shastri and...'': Ex-India coach

The year was 2018 and Mohammed Shami had failed a yo-yo test ahead of England tour. Read more 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to seek blessing at Pazhani temple, lights camphor on her way

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam, took out time to visit the Pazhani temple in Tamil Nadu. Read more 

Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan is winning the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan has been basking in the success of his comeback film Pathaan which hit the theatres on January 25. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
top news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP