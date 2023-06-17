Home / India News / Evening brief: India wouldn't have been partitioned if Netaji was there, says NSA Doval; and all the latest news

Evening brief: India wouldn't have been partitioned if Netaji was there, says NSA Doval; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2023 04:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

National Security Advisor chief Ajit Doval addresses at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture organised by ASSOCHAM.(ANI)

India would not have been partitioned if Netaji was there: NSA Ajit Doval

India would not have been partitioned had Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose been alive, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Saturday delivering the 1st Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial lecture in Delhi organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham). Read more

'Does Ahmedabad pitch hurl fire or is it haunted?': Afridi blasts PCB's stance on India vs Pakistan 2023 WC match

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and India have both accepted Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup with focus now shifting towards the ODI World Cup slated to begin later in October in India. Read more

Here's how Ayurveda can provide non-communicable disease prevention and management techniques

Ayurvedic experts claim that Ayurveda is essential in avoiding NCDs in people and giving them long-term solutions of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Read more

‘Shakira in multiverse’: Mango seller gives creative twist to Waka Waka

If you regularly use social media you may have seen videos that show people selling their items by singing original songs or giving twists to the popular ones. Read more

Netflix Tudum 2023: Suhana, Agastya, Khushi The Archies gang

Team Archies is in Sao Paulo, Brazil for the grand Netflix Tudum event. Read more

