‘Shakira in multiverse’: Mango seller gives creative twist to Waka Waka

If you regularly use social media you may have seen videos that show people selling their items by singing original songs or giving twists to the popular ones. This video of a mango seller is one such clip. It shows the man giving a twist to the lyrics of the famous song Waka Waka by Shakira. His creativity has impressed people and likely will win you over too. The image shows the mango seller who gave a twist to Shakira’s Waka Waka. (Instagram/@hamzachoudharyofficial)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called hamzachoudharyofficial. The clip shows the seller standing in front of a cart filled with mango. He then starts singing his song for selling the fruits. “Only Attock has this type of talent,” reads the caption posted alongside. Attock is a city in Pakistan.

Take a look at the video of the mango seller:

Did the video make you say ‘wow’? The video has left many netizens impressed who expressed their opinion in the comments section. A few also took the route of hilarity while showcasing their reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the mango seller’s twist to Shakira's Waka Waka:

“Shakira in multiverse,” posted an Instagram user. “That's not talent, it's confidence,” shared another. “Marketing level [fire],” added a third. “Skills,” joined a fourth. “This time for mango shake,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone crazy viral online. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing.