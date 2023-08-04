Evening brief: Jagdish Tytler gets anticipatory bail in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, and all the latest news

Jagdish Tytler gets anticipatory bail in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three people at Delhi’s Gurdwara Pul Bangash during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Read more

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case: Here's what next?

In a big relief for Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court has granted a stay on the conviction of Congress leader in a defamation case. his conviction had previously resulted in his disqualification as a sitting Lok Sabha member of Parliament and raised doubts about his eligibility to contest in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more

‘BJP's conspiracy exposed': Kharge after SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname defamation case

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Supreme Court's decision to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, saying the saffron party's “conspiracy against Gandhi was exposed”. Read more

'I am a big Bumrah fan but…': Glenn McGrath's game-changing advice after India pacer's career-threatening injury

They may be one of the greatest fast bowlers of their generations but Glenn McGrath and Jasprit Bumrah are not much alike. Their actions are poles apart – while Bumrah's is as unorthodox as it gets, McGrath's was one of the smoothest ever. Also, Bumrah has pace and while his accuracy levels are equally top-notch, McGrath's bowling precision is yet to be matched. Read more

Hema Malini reveals she hasn't seen Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani yet

Veteran Hema Malini recently reacted to the viral onscreen kiss of husband Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dharmendra shared a kiss with Shabana Azmi. Read more

