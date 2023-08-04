Hema Malini reveals she hasn't seen Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani yet

Hema Malini on Dharmendra's kiss

Hema told Zoom, "I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

Hema also shared Dharamendra's love for nostalgia. “Ghar mein bhi baithke, woh apni purani videos dekhenge aur poochenge 'Mai kaisa lag raha hoon? (He keeps checking his old videos' at home and asks about them)."

Dharmendra's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Dharmendra and Shabana played long-lost loves in the film. During their reunion, the two shared a kiss which became the highlight of the Karan Johar movie. Talking about it, the dialogue and co-screenplay writer of the film, Ishita Moitra previously told Hindustan Times, “People couldn’t believe a kiss was coming. The kiss was always there in the script. Karan made sure that the kiss would be done in a very dignified way. I don't think any of them had any issues.”

Dharmendra on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Talking about the success of the film, Dharmendra told the media, "Bahut mazaa aaya (It was a lot of fun). I am receiving messages from the people and I said, "Ye to mere daaye haath ka kaam hai kuch baaye haath se karvana ho vo bhi karva lo (That's really easy for me. Let me know if you have more difficult challenges for me).”

He further added hinting towards Karan Johar, “Captain acha ho to team bahut acha khelti hai. Aur ye kehta hai paanch saal baad aaya hai. Karan paanch saal ya saat saal baad aaye ye apna johar dikha ke jaayega. Maine jab ye kahaani suni mujhe laga ghar ghar ki kahaani hai (If the captain is good, then the team plays very well. And Karan says that he has come after five years. Karan may come after five or seven years; he will go after showing his excellence. When I heard this story, I thought it is a story of every household). It's a good story. Aur mujhe bhi jab jab mauka milta hai chakka maar deta hu (I hit it out of the park whenever I get the opportunity). The place you all have in your heart for me, will never let it go."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani released on August 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the film starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Jaya Bachchan played the role of Dharmendra's wife, Dhanlaxmi.

