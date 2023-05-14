Home / India News / Evening brief: Jairam Ramesh urges not to link Bajrang Dal with Lord Hanuman, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Jairam Ramesh urges not to link Bajrang Dal with Lord Hanuman, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Bajrang Dal row, Jairam Ramesh points to Sri Ram Sene ban: ‘Who was the CM?’

Amid speculations of a ban on right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal in Karnataka following Congress's emphatic win in assembly elections, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday stressed that the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) believes in spreading politics of hatred and violence, urging not to link it with Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrang Bali. Read more

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI File Photo)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI File Photo)

'Many times stood with...': DKS on reports of row with Siddaramaiah over CM post

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday ruled out any difference with Siddaramaiah, also a frontrunner in the race for the chief minister's post. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor says 'running out of pics' as she remembers mom Sridevi, shares old photo; Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Janhvi Kapoor remembered mother-late actor Sridevi on Mother's Day with a throwback picture. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Janhvi shared the old photo featuring herself and Sridevi. Read more

Cannes 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, a throwback to the red carpet looks that stole the show in 2022

The Cannes Film Festival, which is renowned for its celebration of international films, talented actors, directors, and behind-the-scenes crew, will commence its 76th edition on Tuesday, May 16. Read more

Web Stories | Kajol, Priyanka, Sushmita's Mother's Day Posts

'Best thing about Jaiswal...': Ravi Shastri's epic 'selectors closely monitoring' statement on RR opener before RCB tie

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a massive statement about in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is batting like a dream in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bajrang dal jairam ramesh
bajrang dal jairam ramesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out