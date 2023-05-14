Evening brief: Jairam Ramesh urges not to link Bajrang Dal with Lord Hanuman, and all the latest news

On Bajrang Dal row, Jairam Ramesh points to Sri Ram Sene ban: ‘Who was the CM?’ Amid speculations of a ban on right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal in Karnataka following Congress's emphatic win in assembly elections, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday stressed that the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) believes in spreading politics of hatred and violence, urging not to link it with Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrang Bali. Read more Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI File Photo)

'Many times stood with...': DKS on reports of row with Siddaramaiah over CM post

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday ruled out any difference with Siddaramaiah, also a frontrunner in the race for the chief minister's post. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor says 'running out of pics' as she remembers mom Sridevi, shares old photo; Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Janhvi Kapoor remembered mother-late actor Sridevi on Mother's Day with a throwback picture. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Janhvi shared the old photo featuring herself and Sridevi. Read more

Cannes 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, a throwback to the red carpet looks that stole the show in 2022

The Cannes Film Festival, which is renowned for its celebration of international films, talented actors, directors, and behind-the-scenes crew, will commence its 76th edition on Tuesday, May 16. Read more

'Best thing about Jaiswal...': Ravi Shastri's epic 'selectors closely monitoring' statement on RR opener before RCB tie

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a massive statement about in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is batting like a dream in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

